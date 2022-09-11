15 foods that improve concentration when studying

who is studying you need to keep your brain active and your mind focused to be able to retain the contents that will be on the test. Special materials, video lessons and a schedule are essential for a student to perform well. But did you know that there are foods that improve concentration?

A balanced diet is good for the health of the body as a whole, including the head. Meals rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, B vitamins, omega-3 and monounsaturated fats can be great allies for those who need to study. These nutrients ensure disposition and good blood circulation throughout the body.

In addition, foods that have these properties improve concentration because they protect brain cells and stimulate their renewal. This makes the connections of neurons easier, also helping in memory and mood maintenance.

Foods that improve concentration for studies

First of all, if you want/need a focused diet or more information on the subject, the right thing to do is look for a nutritionist and follow up. Only a nutritionist can help you understand how your body works and what is best for you.

Tudo Bahia put together a list of 15 foods that help and improve concentration to help contestants across the country. See what they are:

Avocado; Coconut Water; Olive oil; Broccoli; Green tea; Spinach; Bean; Orange; Linseed; Papaya; Strawberry; Nuts; Eggs; Salmon; Grape juice.

It is worth mentioning that this article is merely informative, in order to show students another way to improve their time of study. There are several other foods that serve to improve concentration. But, to know which ones to include in your daily life, the ideal is to make an appointment with the nutritionist.