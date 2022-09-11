4 Common Habits That Could Be Killing Your Bone Health

Did you know that there are 206 bones in the human body? These structures are essential for supporting the body and protecting organs. Therefore, it is very important to take care of bone health. What a lot of people don’t know is that there are bad habits for bone healthbut we’ve listed which ones so you can learn from today and avoid them.

Bad habits for the bones

Worn bones can be more prone to fractures. In addition, they also increase the chances of osteoporosis, which is a disease characterized by the loss of bone mass and that affects millions of Brazilians. See below which habits you may think are innocent, but are bad for your bone health.

1. Smoking

The habit of smoking causes several damages to health and this is nothing new for anyone. However, the effects of smoking on bone health is little publicized. Some studies point out that nicotine decreases the activity of the cells responsible for the absorption of calcium (osteoblasts), which is the most important mineral for bones.

2. Lack of sun exposure

Excessive exposure to the sun’s rays is harmful, however, many people avoid exposing themselves to the sun even for short periods of time. This is harmful to bones because the sun’s rays contribute to the formation of vitamin D, which aids in the absorption of calcium.

3. Get little sleep

Sleep is essential for the renewal of our tissues, so maintaining bone health also requires good hours of sleep. People who have unregulated sleep are more likely to develop problems such as osteoporosis.

4. Wearing uncomfortable shoes

Shoes are items that serve to cushion the weight of the body. Incorrectly sized shoes, very thin soles and high heels can be harmful to the bones, as shoes that are too tight can cause deformities in the toes and heels that are too high can damage the cervical spine.