5 apps that rocked in Brazil, but you don’t remember

Applications are part of the lives of many Brazilians, right? Many people constantly use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, but there are some that come, become a fever, but end up falling into oblivion after a while.

Take a look at the list below and check out five apps that rocked in Brazil, but you might not remember them anymore!

1. Tumblr

One app that has been very popular, that is available, is Tumblr (Android | iOS)! The platform is known for the dissemination of artistic works, and a few years ago it was very popular, but nowadays it is not so remembered by Brazilians, is it?







2. Flappy Bird

Another app that was a fever in Brazil was the game Flappy Bird! It was something to talk about at the time because it was very difficult, but at the same time, addictive, right? Unfortunately it was removed from the app stores and nowadays few people remember it.

3. FourSquare

Foursquare (Android | iOS) is another app from the list that is available in the app stores. It worked like this: when you arrived at a restaurant or club, you could inform your followers by doing check in. It was a simple but cool way to connect with other people.

4. Vine

Short video content is very popular and we can say that Vine was the forerunner! The app was quite popular in Brazil, mainly with short humorous videos, but it fell into oblivion and when you access the app or the website, a message appears about the archiving of the service.

5. Clubhouse

In late 2020 Clubhouse (Android | iOS) had a boom popularity and a lot of people commented on the social network, right? She was based on audio-only conversations, being able to connect with her friends or strangers. She’s still active, but maybe you don’t even remember much about her, right?

Which, or which, of these apps did you use the most? Share this text with your friends and I’ll be back with more nostalgia sessions!

