5 tips to alleviate panic attacks Felipe Neto had at Rock in Rio – 09/11/2022

Digital influencer Felipe Neto, 34, left Rock in Rio on Friday (9) after a panic attack. “I held on for three hours. And while I held on, it was very special. Then it hits and that’s it. It’s home right away,” he said.

He left before the Green Day show, the last attraction of the night and the one he most wanted to see. “One day I hope to be able to deal with fame and have social battery for interviews, photos and small talk without attacking my anxiety. Unfortunately I can’t. I was born to be a recluse,” he said.

“It was wonderful and I had a lot of fun.it hurts’ out of my head and I have to deal with these moments”, added the influencer, who assured that he was fine.

People with anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety or panic disorder, are more likely to have panic attacks, as are those with migraines, or in cases of thyroid changes, such as hypothyroidism (where the gland makes less hormones) or in hyperthyroidism (when hormones are produced in excess).

The first step in controlling a panic attack is realizing that you are experiencing a momentary crisis. After that, the best thing to do is to move away from where you were, sit down, take a deep breath and try to control your thoughts (rationalizing them, thinking, for example, that this is just a panic attack, it will pass) .

Here are tips that can help alleviate the symptoms of an anxiety attack.

1. Take a deep breath and close your eyes

During a panic attack it is common to breathe rapidly (the so-called hyperventilation), however, this can worsen the symptoms, as it reduces the level of carbon dioxide in the blood. The right thing is to focus on inhaling and exhaling deeply through the mouth, as follows:

Breathe in slowly for a count of four;

Hold your breath for a second;

Breathe out again, counting to four again.

Closing your eyes is also a great tactic, as it will help you focus your attention on what you want, which in this case is to calm down and rationalize what is happening, managing to ease the symptoms little by little until it passes.

2. Focus on familiar physical sensations

As panic attacks can cause a feeling of detachment or separation from reality, it is helpful to focus on physical stimuli that you are familiar with, such as feeling the texture of an object in your hands (it could be the clothing you are currently wearing). , for example).

These specific insights anchor the individual in reality and provide a goal to focus on, which can combat the panic attack.

3. Focus your attention on an object

During the panic crisis, everything loses its feeling and the fear becomes intense. Therefore, the ability to focus on an object that is closer helps to draw attention away from bodily symptoms, which calms you down until all sensations are gone. Then, look for an object nearby and describe to yourself its color, shape, and size.

4. Mindfulness: the here and now

The meditation technique, which translates to “mindfulness”, seeks to keep the mind in the present moment, without worrying about the past and the future, which greatly contributes to anxiety and panic.

A mindfulness practice that can be used a lot is the call here and now. At the time of the panic crisis, to be able to calm down, you should think about:

Five things you can see;

Four things you can touch;

Three things I can hear;

Two things I can smell;

One who can taste the taste.

This will make you completely unfocused from the bad sensations and keep your attention on those elements you are imagining.

Practicing mindfulness on a day-to-day basis helps the effect at the time of crisis to be quicker and can even prevent attacks from happening.

5. Imagine a place that brings you happiness

During a panic attack, the person has a feeling of anguish and hostility towards the environment in which they are, so one can use the strategy of imagining a familiar and welcoming place, which leads to a feeling of tranquility.

This causes the limbic system regions of the brain to release pleasurable substances to combat bad sensations.

*With information from a report published on 10/17/18

