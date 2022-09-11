5 watermelon benefits for you to know

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Who doesn’t like watermelon on a hot day, right? Loved by Magali, this fruit is excellent to be consumed in natura or even in a mega refreshing juice. In addition, more than delicious, it can offer several benefits to our health, which makes it a perfect food for practically every moment. With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of the biggest watermelon benefits.

Protect the skin from the sun

Because it contains a wide variety of nutrients, watermelon is excellent for protecting our skin from the damage of the sun’s rays. In addition to these carotenoids and lycopene, its antioxidants help prevent the action of free radicals on the skin, which ends up preventing premature aging.

Promotes weight loss

Watermelon can be a great ally for those struggling with the scales, as its calorie content is very low. Because of this, it can be included in any balanced diet.

Helps control blood pressure

As it contains citrulline, consuming watermelon can significantly increase the levels of nitric oxide in the body. Thus, it helps to dilate our blood vessels, while lowering blood pressure. For this reason, watermelon is part of the diet of many nutritionists, as it helps with blood flow, providing the famous “pump”.

One of the benefits of watermelon is cancer prevention.

Its carotenoids, especially lycopene, are considered anticancer. In this way, they are great allies in the prevention of some types of cancer, such as prostate cancer. Furthermore, according to experts, cucurbitacin E, also present in its composition, can prevent even other tumor cells.

Watermelon benefits: hydrates the body

Watermelon helps a lot to keep us hydrated, since more than 90% of its composition is water. Thus, it can even prevent kidney diseases and keep our urine up to date. The potassium in its composition also helps to balance the acids that can be produced by the body, which increases the pH and decreases excess calcium in the urine.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.