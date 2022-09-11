6 Adjustments You Should Make Now in Chrome for More Privacy | Safety

Making some simple tweaks to Google Chrome is important to keep your data private and protect it from attacks. Clearing your browsing history, for example, is a quick procedure that makes it difficult for hackers to intercept your online activities. Another tip is to disable the saving of passwords, to prevent third parties who share the browser with you from having access to your accounts, and the automatic filling of forms, whose data can also be obtained by criminals by exploiting holes in the browser. Next, the TechTudo lists six quick and easy tweaks to keep you safe in Google Chrome.

Linking a Google account to Chrome lets you sync information like history, passwords, and bookmarks across different devices — your computer and your phone, for example. While practical, this configuration gives Google access to more information than it needs.

To preserve your privacy and log out of your account, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner of Chrome’s address bar and select “Settings”. Then go to “You and Google” and proceed to “Manage your Google account”. You will be redirected to another page. Then click on your photo on the right side and click “Sign out”. Still in the “You and Google” section, it is interesting to disable the “Allow Chrome login” option. So, you can log into services like Gmail and YouTube without logging into Chrome.

2. Disable the offer to save passwords

It is common to store passwords in Chrome to speed up the login process on certain websites. Despite saving time, this procedure is not recommended. That’s because, if a hacker performs an attack on the browser, or invades your computer, he can have access to your passwords, decrypt them and steal them.

To disable passwords and automatic login in Chrome, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner of the address bar and select “Settings”. Proceed to “AutoFill” and “Password Manager”. Then disable the “Offer for Saved Passwords” and “Auto Login” options. If you have accounts and various services and need to store the respective passwords, the safest choice is to use a good password manager, such as NordPass, BitWarden and 1Password.

3. Review Chrome’s security settings

To provide enhanced protection to users, Chrome sends a series of browsing data to Google. In order to discover new threats and predict potentially dangerous events, the browser sends “a small sample of pages, downloads, extension activities and system information” to the company’s servers, which then obtain a much greater amount of information about user behavior.

Fortunately, it is possible to browse safely without sending such a large amount of data to Google. To do this, just access Chrome settings, go to “Privacy and Security” and then “Security”. Under “Safe Browsing”, select “Standard protection”. On the same page, under “Advanced” option, you can enable “Always use secure connections” feature to load HTTPS versions of sites only and be warned when a page is not certificate compliant.

4. Check which websites have access to your camera, location and microphone

Denying microphone, camera and location permissions is also a good way to improve privacy in Google Chrome. If a malicious website is authorized to access the last two devices, for example, it can use this permission to monitor conversations, which violates the privacy of Internet users.

To adjust access permissions for websites, visit “Settings”, go to “Privacy & Security” and then “Site Settings”. On the next screen, proceed to “Permissions”, review each option and select the safest alternative. For example, under “Locations”, you can select “Do not allow websites to access your location”, which will reduce pop-ups with such requests. Under “Microphone”, you can not allow sites to use your microphone.

5. Periodically clear your browsing history

Clearing your browsing history is important not only to eliminate accumulated data and improve browser functionality. The procedure is also useful to prevent this information from being intercepted by malicious people, such as hackers who exploit holes in Chrome, or third parties who use the same computer as the user.

To clean it, go to your browser settings, go to “Privacy and Security” and then “Remove Browsing Data”. In the “Advanced” tab. We recommend the advanced option, customize the period and data you want to erase and finish on “Remove data”.

You can also block cookies to further preserve your privacy by preventing websites from accessing your browsing data and tracking your activity. To do this, within the “Privacy and Security” menu, select “Cookies and other website data” and choose “Block third-party cookies”.

6. Change autocomplete settings

Although it makes filling out forms faster, the autofill feature is not recommended. That’s because hackers can use browser security vulnerabilities to collect personal and banking data stored in the browser. Therefore, it is best to disable this setting. To do this, go to Chrome’s settings, go to “You and Google” and then “Google and Sync Services”. There, turn off the “Autocomplete surveys and URLs” option.

with information from Google Chrome and lifehacker

