For small entrepreneurs who wanted to open their companies in Brazil, the MEI is really a hand on the wheel. The program is aimed at micro-entrepreneurs who own a company and, in general, work alone.

Thus, from it it is possible to pay a DAS (payment slip) in the amount of R$ 61.60 for services and R$ 65.60 for commerce, saving a lot when it comes to taxation. However, did you know that there are some factors that can make you have the MEI cancelled? We list 7 of them right below. Check out!

7 reasons that can cause an MEI to close

So, the first thing to say is that when the MEI is cancelled, it loses its CNPJ. This means that the person in question is no longer a company, and cannot formally exercise their activity, let alone issue invoices.

The main reason for the suspension of the MEI is the failure to pay the monthly tax for a period of two years. But, there are other ways to have your CNPJ cancelled. Are they:

Not making the Simplified Annual Declaration (DASN-SIMEI) for the last two years; Failure to pay monthly tax for two years; Link with another CNPJ; Exclusion from MEI activity; Not declaring the revenue; Fail to register a collaborator; Exceed the billing threshold.

In addition, it is worth explaining that, in case you exceed the billing limit, it does not mean that you will have your CNPJ “cancelled”. However, your company will no longer be a micro-company and you will no longer be a MEI. In general, when this happens, there are two options: becoming an ME (medium company), or an Eireli-type micro-entrepreneur.

Anyway, to know if a CNPJ is suspended or cancelled, it’s quite simple. You just need to make the query of this register. To do this, access the Entrepreneur Portal and check the registration status of your MEI. There, you also need to open a MEI, if you are not yet registered.

Heads up: Be careful with internet pages that offer MEI opening requiring payment of any amount. Opening the MEI is free and must only be done through the government’s official website (this one).

