9 Free PC and Console Games to Enjoy This Weekend

The weekend has finally arrived and with it the well-deserved rest period. And to help you pack things for fun, Voxel has listed 9 free PC and console games which you can download now.

The list is diverse, ranging from sports titles, through casual ones to the most competitive FPS titles. In addition, we have not forgotten about those who like to play games on their mobile phones and we have also listed mobile options.

Check below the list of games with the platforms, where to download, brief description and trailer for each one:

1. Hundred Days

platforms : PRAÇA;

: PRAÇA; where to download : Epic Games;

: Epic Games; Plot: The game is a winemaking simulator (process of turning grapes into wine) with elements of strategy and in the farmhouse style. The game is free on the Epic Games Store until September 15th and once it’s in the library, it will be available forever.

2. Destiny 2

platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S;

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S; where to download : Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store;

: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store; Plot: Destiny 2 is an action MMO and FPS with a unique evolving world that you can play anytime and anywhere with friends.

3. Rumbleverse

platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S;

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S; where to download : Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store;

: Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store; Plot: is a game that mixes fighting and battle royale elements, as it puts 40 players to fall into a brawl in an arena.

4. Fall Guys

platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch where to download : Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop

: Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop Plot: is a free-to-play, cross-platform, multiplayer party royale game where you and the other competitors compete in rounds of absurd and escalating chaos on obstacle courses until a lucky winner remains.

5. MultiVersus

platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S;

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S; where to download : Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store;

: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store; Plot: released in July this year, MultiVersus is a free fighting game similar to Smash Bros, but with Warner characters like Batman, Steven Universe, Wonder Woman, Jake and Finn, Shaggy, Scooby and more.

6. FIFA Mobile

platforms : Mobile;

: Mobile; where to download : App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android);

: App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android); Plot: Build your Ultimate Team and start your football journey today. Football stars await with over 15,000 players, including top-notch talent like Kylian Mbappé, Christian Pulisic and Son Heung-min, as well as over 600 teams including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

7. eFootball 2023

platforms : PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S where to download : Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store

: Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store Plot: the traditional Pro Evolution Soccer was renamed to eFootball and turned into free-to-play. After a lot of criticism for the problematic launch, the game has received fixes and is more fun to play with friends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j43vOEL_wAY

8. The Sims Freeplay

platforms : Mobile;

: Mobile; where to download : App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android);

: App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android); Plot: The game is a free-to-play The Sims mobile experience. In the game, the goal is to grow the city, expand the community, make Sims happy and see them prosper and have a satisfying life.

9. Trackmania

platforms : PRAÇA;

: PRAÇA; where to download : Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store;

: Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store; Plot: Ubisoft Nadeo’s renowned racing game franchise has reinvented itself and is back on PC free of charge for all players.

So, which game will you play first? Leave your comment on twitter and Voxel’s Facebook!