A few days after its debut, the plane with special Copa Airlines livery arrives in Brazil

Image: Copa Airlines





Last week, another plane with different paintwork was revealed, starting commercial flights with its “new clothes”, and as quoted by AEROIN, it probably wouldn’t take long for it to be seen in Brazil, since the airline that operates it has a large number of flights to various destinations in the country.

In fact, it didn’t take more than 4 days for the jet to fly here, and more than that, there were already two sightings, both at the same airport.

As seen, as part of the celebrations of its 75th anniversary, the Panamanian Copa Airlines officially presented on August 31 the special livery on one of its Boeing 737-800s. It alludes to the company’s colors in the 1990s, a period in which the company began to consolidate its operations in the “Hub of the Americas”, with the expansion of its route network with the aim of connecting all of America.

The Boeing 737-800 registered with registration HP-1841CMP now sports the striking orange and red stripes across its fuselage, after being painted at the Copa Maintenance Center located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, the company’s major hub.

On the 31st, the aircraft made its debut on the flight to New York, in the United States, and in the following days it also visited Bogotá and Cartagena, in Colombia, Guadalajara, in Mexico, Santiago, in Chile, Havana, in Cuba, and finally , took off last Sunday, September 4, heading to Brazil, as recorded by the RadarBox platform.

The first landing of the Boeing 737 with the new livery took place at Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro, shortly before midnight on Monday, September 5, on flight CMP-873.

About an hour later, the jet was already saying goodbye to Brazilian soil, departing on flight CMP-872 back to Panama City. But not for a very long absence. Two days later, on September 7, the HP-1841CMP returned to Galeão on flight CMP-216, landing at 06:42 am and then departing at 11:35 am on CMP-215. The following image shows the Boeing 737 in the Brazilian airport yard.

In addition to Galeão, the following Brazilian destinations also have Copa Airlines flights with Boeing 737-800, therefore, they can receive the special painted plane, according to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC): Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Manaus and Brasilia.

In addition to these, there are company operations to São Paulo/Guarulhos, however, all 5 daily flights are usually made with the 737 MAX 9 model, making it unlikely that the special paint jet will be used there.