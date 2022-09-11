A R$1 coin worth up to R$7,000 may be in your wallet; see which

The famous one-real coin rarely seen around may have a small detail that makes the item worth R$7,000 in a specific market. The collectors of banknotes and coins offer all this money for those who have this particular model. Want to know which one to start looking for? Check it out now.

Numismatists, the name given to people who have a real passion for banknotes and banknotes, guarantee a good cash return for those in possession of rare items. This makes the money even more valuable for those who don’t give up the relics.

special model

The special model of one real is related to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The competition in Brazil was a success in several aspects. The celebration of the historic moment yielded specific coins that referred to the games, but nowadays it is not so easy to find such a model in circulation.

That’s why many collectors pay good money in exchange for this rarity. Just to give you an idea, the currency of the Rio 2016 Olympics is worth R$ 7 thousand. In an attempt to find a single one of these, they offer high numbers and look for the rarity on social networks, as well as on specific pages and auctions.

The special collection has 16 coins to represent various Olympic or Paralympic sports. All are coins of the same value. There are many collectors who seek the entire collection precisely because this is such a special and symbolic model of the history of Brazil.

Of all the 16, the most expensive is the delivery of the Olympic flag.

Numismatists pay between R$175 and R$300 for a single real coin. The others have different values, ranging from R$ 8 and R$ 30 each. Knowing the high value, some scammers have created false advertisements on the internet.

So, stay tuned! When investing in rare and special model coins, the guideline is always to source them and confirm that the items actually exist before paying anything for them.