ABC faces Vitória-BA at Frasqueirão for access to Serie B; See broadcast – 09/10/2022 – News

ABC plays at home against Vitória-BA this Saturday afternoon, starting at 5 pm, in a decisive match that can guarantee the potiguar team’s access to the Série B. Elephant were already gathering inside and outside Frasqueirão, in Ponta Negra, which opened its gates at 2pm. The match will be broadcast on Jovem Pan News Natal on radio (93.5 FM) and youtube.

Alex Regis ABC fans this Saturday afternoon (10) at Frasqueirão

In the stands, fans show support for the team with flags and signs with phrases such as “Let’s go up”. For ABC president Bira Marques, the team’s return to the B series is seen as a lifeline for the club, which is currently facing financial problems, as the board will have an extra injection of resources, which does not occur. in the lower divisions.

ABC, it is worth remembering, still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose at Frasqueirão, within the C Series, where it has a 77.7% performance, a level built with the conquest of 21 of the 27 points played in Natal. Inside its stadium, ABC only conceded goals in the matches against Paysandu, São José and against Figueirense and failed to score goals only on two occasions, against Confiança and Manaus, when it entered a low bias phase in the dispute. In total, the club scored 14 goals and conceded only 4 in the entire Brasileirão.

See broadcast:



