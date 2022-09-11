‘Abusive tubal ligation’: woman undergoes irreversible procedure without knowing it – 09/10/2022

Imagine planning a pregnancy, making all the life projections that the arrival of a child promotes, but discovering that, naturally, that dream is no longer possible. Sad, no? What if the impossibility was brought about without your consent? In Rondônia, a couple was surprised by the information that the woman had undergone a tubal ligation – a procedure considered irreversible – during the delivery of their first child, who is now 10 months old.

Disgusted, the family says they did not authorize the procedure and were not even consulted before it was performed. The “abusive tubal ligation”, as the couple is referring to the case, was reported to the Civil Police, to Cremero (Regional Council of Medicine of Rondônia) and to the state justice. The Civil Police opened an investigation.

The problem came to light when housewife Silvane Alves and journalist Fábio Rodrigues, both 42, decided to have their second child. But she didn’t get pregnant. The two then began an investigation to try to find out if something was wrong, but apart from the natural risk inherent in Silvane’s age, both were in good health. They decided to look for the Ji-Paraná Municipal Maternity, where their first child was born, to have access to the medical records and see if there had been any problems during the delivery.

“We were startled when we looked at the chart. It was there: I was ligated on the day my son was born. It was written on the last sheet of the chart. The doctor removed the fimbriae. This is irreversible. Now, to have our daughter, we have to in vitro fertilization. It costs R$ 30 thousand each attempt”, Silvane told universe.

The doctor responsible for the delivery was identified as Eliedson Vicente de Almeida. According to the housewife, the professional would have justified the procedure alleging a risk to her health. As she was admitted to the unit with high blood pressure, the doctor evaluated the risk of eclampsia and did not ask the pregnant woman or her husband for permission to perform the tubal ligation.

“He shouldn’t have done that. To sterilize you have to go through a psychologist and give 60 days notice. I’m almost depressed. And I feel invaded. He went over everything”, says Silvane.

universe sought out the doctor to obtain his version of the facts, but the professional did not want to take a position. The report also contacted the Municipality of Ji-Paraná, responsible for public maternity, through its press office. The agency said it would issue a statement, but has not done so until this publication.

Cremero reported that he filed the complaint and that an investigation will be set up to investigate the facts, in which the doctor will be heard.

Doctor Ilza Maria Urbano Monteiro, vice president of the National Commission Specialized in Contraception at Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecologist and Obstetricians Associations), explains that there are two types of tubal ligation: in the tubes and in the fimbriae. According to Ilza, the doctor can perform the tubal ligation when he understands it to be compulsory, that is, when he evaluates that there is a maternal risk for a new pregnancy. As governed by federal law No. 9,263, of 1996, in its article 10, paragraph 2.

“The tubal ligation can be performed when there is a risk to the life or health of the woman or the future fetus, witnessed in a written report signed by two doctors. In this case, he [o profissional] cut the final portion, which touches the ovary. Is there a surgery to remake the fimbria? [neofímbria]. But for free, she will only be able to perform it in larger hospitals, such as university ones. And the procedure, however, has little chance of success”, explains Ilza.