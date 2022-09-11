After a fight with Thammy, Jenny Miranda says: ‘I don’t have a family anymore’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Jenny Miranda made an outburst this Saturday (10) about the troubled moment she is facing, with her daughter, Bia Miranda, her brother, Thammy, and her mother, Gretchen. Through Stories, the model said that she is very shaken by the fights. She also reported that the biggest concern is how Bia will handle the whole situation.

“Everything that happened [briga entre ela e Thammy] it changed the structure of my family, my children, Bia and Enrico. It messed with them, messed with me. Regardless of anything, I’m really worried about when Bia leaves [de A Fazenda, caso seja a mais votada do Paiol]. She is a child, only 18 years old. She is not aware of anything because she is confined. She still thinks that she has a grandmother, a family and that she is only fighting with her mother,” she began.

The model said that facing that she will no longer have the family relationship she had for so long. “I have always defended my entire family because in this case I had a whole family. Now, I don’t have it anymore. I’ve never seen in my life you have a family for 17 years and then not have it anymore. I’m trying to deal with it as best I can,” she highlighted.

She ends by saying that she will support Bia during and after “A Fazenda” (the young woman is one of those confirmed in Paiol). “It won’t be easy for her later to find out that she doesn’t have a family and that it was all an illusion, a lie. For us, it was true, but for the other part it seems not. Unfortunately, I don’t know what she can do even against herself, I’m very afraid of it,” she concluded.

