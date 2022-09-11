After all, what are the physical exercises that burn the most calories?

When it comes to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, many people turn to physical activity. But, which type of exercises is more efficient when it comes to burn calories?

In short, the exact number of calories you burn during exercise will depend on factors such as your weight, height, duration and intensity of your workout. That said, the exercise that typically burns the most calories per hour is running.

If you prefer a low-impact activity, consider swimming. This form of exercise has a number of benefits like increased blood flow and improved muscle strength.

other good exercises include:

1. Jump rope

Jumping rope can burn nearly 1,000 calories an hour. In addition to being fun, it’s a great exercise to develop coordination, lower leg strength, core strength, posture, and cardiovascular endurance.

2. Kickboxing

Kickboxing is another great exercise to get your heart pumping and stay in shape, but it’s also ideal for learning and practicing self-defense.

It can burn between 300 and 400 calories in half an hour, depending on your size and effort. This helps in toning the entire body and also improves stamina.

3. HIIT – High Intensity Interval Training

HIIT can burn 450 calories in just 30 minutes. This exercise breaks up your workouts into short, intense movements followed by a rest period. Also, each session usually lasts between 20 and 45 minutes.

4. Cycling

Cycling is a great way to burn calories, in fact, you can burn up to 400 calories in half an hour, depending on your physical condition. One tip is to alternate between high and low intensity cycling to burn more calories.

5. Walk

Last but not least, walking is the simplest and easiest way to burn calories. Whether you’re at home or outdoors, your convenience is unmatched. Plus, this exercise is a great way to stay active, especially if you have mobility issues.

It is worth remembering that our text is for informational purposes only. If you want more information adapted to your reality, talk to a physical educator and nutritionist of your trust.