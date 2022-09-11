After being attacked by a bolsonarista, Ciro Gomes retaliates with aggression against PT

He said that Bolsonarism became “PT worsened” and cited violence as a common practice in both groups.

support the 247

ICL

247 – After reporting an attempted aggression by a supposedly armed Bolsonarista, Ciro Gomes did not miss the opportunity to attack the Workers’ Party.

“It cannot be, in order to fight the PT, to become a worse PT, which is what is happening both from the point of view of corruption, with Bolsonaro, and from the practices of ‘us against them’, of using violence, segregation, accuse the opponent to crush”, said Lula’s former minister in a live broadcast on CiroTV.

During a visit to the Acampamento Farroupilha, a traditional event in Porto Alegre, a man, later identified by the Military Brigade of Rio Grande do Sul as Lisandro Vargas Vila Nova, approached the pedestrian entourage and gave a shout of support to Bolsonaro.

PDT militants cursed the Bolsonarista man, who would then have started a shove, punched a Ciro supporter in the face and claimed he was armed, according to reports from Ciro’s office.

Federal police who act as the ex-minister’s security guard removed Vila Nova. He was searched and no weapons were found.

“The guy, maybe to defend himself – cowards that they are –, said he had a gun. In the end, he wasn’t armed at all. Bolsonarista, in addition to being weak and cowardly, is also a liar”, said Ciro.

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.