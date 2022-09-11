After criticism suffered by Jade Picon, sponsor of Rock in Rio comes out in defense of former BBB and denies stardom

The name of Jade Picon continues to be related to stardom attacks, but this time, the sponsoring company of the Rock in Rio, Doritos, defended the beauty. According to the website Em Off, the consultancy representing the Doritos stated that the situation did not happen as advertised and that the famous person has not behaved inappropriately.

According to the sponsor’s advice, the ex-BBB has been nice to the people attending the festival and has taken pictures with several guests. The press office also said that she posed for the press present in the lounge, being attentive and fulfilling the agenda as agreed.

The declaration of Doritos happened after the team Jade was criticized on social media for allegedly mistreating journalists and photographers who cover Rock in Rio. She was on the rooftop of Doritos, to take photos and give an interview, but it would have caused a discomfort in the place.

According to the website Metrópoles, journalists received a message from an employee of Jade Picon, completely out of tune: “If you ask more than two questions, I’ll take it off.” The celebrity would have stayed only 5 minutes in the lounge inside Rock in Rio and fled from the press on the way out, which caused discomfort.