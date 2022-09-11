After extension, Inep ends registration period for Encceja Exterior 2022

After the extension, the registration period for the National Exam for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) Exterior 2022 ends this Friday, September 9th. Initially, registration would close on Saturday (3), but the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) extended the deadline.

In this way, people who live outside the country will be able to apply until today. The new deadline also applies to requests for specialized care and treatment by corporate name. Entries must be made exclusively online, through the Encceja Exterior System.

According to the rules defined by the Ministry of Education (MEC), to participate in the Encceja, you must be at least 15 years old for Elementary School and at least 18 years old for High School, on the date of the exam.

Encceja Exterior Evidence

The application of the tests is scheduled for the day November 27 this year. According to Inep, the exam will be applied in 12 countries. They are: Germany, Belgium, Spain, United States, France, Holland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Suriname.

The composition of the Encceja tests varies according to the level of certification sought by the student: Elementary or Middle.

Elementary School: 30 questions on Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Portuguese Language, Modern Foreign Language, Arts, Physical Education, History and Geography, and Writing.

High School: 30 questions on Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Writing and Languages ​​and Codes and Human Sciences.

Encceja Exterior PPL

The application of Encceja Exterior PPL, for people deprived of their liberty or in compliance with a socio-educational measure, will take place from November 28 to December 9. In this case, the application will be made only in prisons in Japan.

See details in the notice of Encceja Exterior

