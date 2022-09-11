After meeting by chance, a fan of Dua Lipa says that she got a ticket to Rock in Rio by luck: ‘I still haven’t paid’ | Rock in Rio 2022

the life of the carioca Gabriel Victor 25, has been on a fast track since last Thursday (8), when he discovered, by chance, that he was going to the concert of his favorite artist, British singer Dua Lipa, at Rock in Rio this year.

Since then, he said he still hasn’t slept from so much emotion. Not surprisingly, in addition to getting an unexpected ticket, Gabriel also met Dua Lipa, literally, on her doorstep, when the artist visited the Escadaria Selarón, between the neighborhoods of Santa Teresa and Lapa, a tourist spot next to the lucky fan.

Without working since he lost his job as a salesman in a store, Gabriel no longer had any hope of enjoying this edition of the festival.

“Until this week, I had no expectations of going to her concert. I even tweeted one of Rock in Rio’s sponsors asking for a ticket”, recalled the young man.

However, luck smiled on him. I mean, it wasn’t just fate that worked in his favor. In fact, Gabriel’s presence at Rock in Rio is also, literally, on the account of a great friend.

Gabriel told g1 that he received a call from his friend saying that someone was selling a ticket for the Sunday shows and that he would lend the money to guarantee entry. Besides, Gabriel could pay that bill in easy installments.

“One of my friends who live with me lent me the money and I’m still going to pay it in two installments. He works at the mall and told me that a customer showed up at the store selling a ticket for Sunday. He called me right away. I couldn’t believe it and I haven’t even paid (the ticket) yet”, said Gabriel.

Unique look and unexpected encounter

After relying on luck and his generous friend’s pocket, Gabriel realized that he would have to find a suitable outfit for Dua Lipa’s concert.

“I have a lot of expectations, the Dua Lipa show involves me a lot. She is unique. I don’t even know what to expect”, commented the fan.

With no money to buy a new outfit, Gabriel decided he would customize pieces he already had in his closet. But to complete the look, he decided to go to Saara, in downtown Rio, on Saturday (10), where he bought some props for the costume.

Gabriel intends to customize his look for the Sunday show

He just couldn’t imagine that the end of his tour would coincide with the beginning of Dua Lipa’s own tour. Gabriel didn’t understand anything when he saw a different movement when he arrived in the street of his house.

“I saw a car and a lot of security. They opened the door and out of nowhere Dua Lipa was there in front of me”, says the fan.

“It’s all a big story. It’s crazy. I wasn’t going to Rock in Rio, I got the ticket and that’s why I had to go out on Saturday to buy things. And then on the way back I find her. Very crazy”, he says. still in disbelief.

And the eve of the biggest show of your life can be another sleepless night. That’s because Gabriel hopes to finish making his look this Sunday morning.

“Since I came back from the street with things, I’ve been stuck. I met with her, made the videos, posted, called friends to tell, the number of people on my Instagram is increasing. It’s all very crazy. But I caught in the clothes. I still haven’t done what I wanted. But I’ll finish, even if it’s at dawn”, he said.

“I’m talking now, but I’m still shaking because of everything that happened. Come to think of it, all these crazy things, it’s a lot of coincidence. Incredible”, completed Gabriel.

Unemployed salesman Gabriel Victor told g1 that he hasn't slept since Thursday (8), when he found out he was going to the concert of his favorite artist, British singer Dua Lipa.

Asked if he could tell g1 about his unique look for Sunday’s show, Gabriel said it’s a secret. The lucky fan is preparing a TikTok posting session to reveal the new model to followers.