After taking Solano’s life, Juma is thirsty to kill and strikes with Muda as his next victim; know who

Tenório enters Juma’s crosshairs and she promises to become a jaguar to finish him off in Pantanal.

Solano (Rafa Sieg) you won’t have much luck coming face to face with Juma (Alanis Guillen) in the next chapters of wetland, Globo’s 9pm soap opera. That’s because the jagunço from Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will take the worst in the dispute with Marruá and end up dying. On occasion, Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa) will attack him like a jaguar and leave him disfigured.

At nine o’clock soap opera, Solano arrived promising a lot, but will not deliver anything. Despite two assassination attempts, he will not be able to achieve his goal. As everyone knows, the jagunço was hired by Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) to end the life of his ex-wife and even Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). However, Juma will decide to spoil the evil man’s plans.

After everyone starts to suspect that he is a hired killer, Solano will have an idea and settle the details with Tenório. At the time, the gunslinger will ask the squatter to pretend that he fired him and, in other words, sent him away. However, the idea will be for him to go deep into the woods to continue with the bloodthirsty plan.

After that, Solano will hide in Juma’s tapera, which will be empty when he arrives. The marruá, however, will return to the place shortly afterwards. That’s because she decided to run away from Zé Leôncio’s farm after feeling the first contractions of childbirth. Her intention, it is worth mentioning, will be to have her daughter alone by the river.

It will happen that Juma will come face to face with the jagunço in his hut and, at first, he will take her hostage. Suddenly, a jaguar will start to prowl the shack and will make Solano scared. At that moment, Maria Marruá’s daughter will advance on him and kill him. The next day, Muda (Bella Campos) will catch her carrying the criminal’s body, and Juma will say that it was the jaguar she killed “mardito”.

Juma’s next victim in Pantanal

After killing Solano in the soap opera Pantanal, Juma will start to get a taste for the thing. With Muda’s encouragement, she will define her next victim: Tenório. Tiberius’ wife (Guito) will ask her to take the squatter’s life in revenge for what he has done to their families. Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will like the idea and the two will start plotting the attack on the farmer. In the end, Juma will promise to become a jaguar and tear Tenório apart without pity.

We advance, however, that Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), with the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), will anticipate and kill the enemy first.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.