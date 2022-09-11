After Ukrainian offensive, Russian governor says ‘thousands’ of people left Kharkiv, Ukraine, and entered Russia | World

Thousands of people left the Kharkiv region, in Ukraine, stage of Kiev’s counter-offensive to Russia in 24 hours, said Sunday the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine.
“It was not the most peaceful night or morning. In the last 24 hours, thousands of people have crossed the border,” Viacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram.
Most people who crossed the border in the Belgorod region went to the homes of relatives or close friends, according to Gladkov, who said the situation was “under control” on Sunday.
Earlier this month, the Ukrainian army first announced a counteroffensive in the south, before making a surprise advance this week against Russian lines in the northeast, in the Kharkiv region.
According to the Ukrainian armed forces, the counteroffensive against the Russians resulted in the retaking of territories that, since the beginning of the invasion, had been under the power of Moscow. (see infographic below).
Regions recovered by Ukraine. — Photo: Elaboration: g1
Russia talks about reorganization and announces attacks
Since Saturday, the Kiev government has reported significant territorial gains against the Russian army in three cities considered strategic for the Russian troops’ supply route: Balakliya, Izium and Kupiansk.
In turn, Russian forces announced the withdrawal of their troops from some sectors to “strengthen” the pro-Russian breakaway region of Donetsk further south.
Also on Sunday, Russian forces announced attacks on Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region, the country’s Defense Ministry said.
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to transport a captured Russian tank during a counter-offensive operation (Photo: Press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
The attacks are being carried out by air troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said; the Reuters news agency, however, was unable to confirm the information until the last update of this text.
“The success of a counteroffensive against Russia shows that Ukraine can defeat Moscow’s forces. But Kiev needs more weapons from its partners,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
With information from AFP and Reuters.