AGE: Porto Velho expands age range for vaccination against the HPV virus

The age group for vaccination against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for the male public was expanded throughout Brazil, as established by the National Immunization Plan (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, published this week. From now on, nine-year-old boys can start the vaccination schedule in one of the health units of the Porto Velho City Hall. Previously, the current age group was 11 to 14 years old.

In addition to this public, men up to 45 years old, transplanted from solid organs or bone marrow, cancer patients, or HIV/AIDS patients, and girls between 9 and 14 years of age can also receive the immunizer. The vaccine was incorporated in a staggered way in the Unified Health System (SUS), that is, the traditional three-dose schedule will be applied, regardless of age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 630 million men and women have the HPV virus worldwide. In Brazil it is estimated that there are approximately nine to ten million infected with the virus. Also according to the organization, about 700,000 new cases are registered every year. HPV is the most common Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) in men and women.

“The HPV vaccine is used in more than 100 countries and in most of them the studies have had positive impacts with regard to the prevention and reduction of diseases caused by the HPV virus, such as cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, anal region. , penis, oropharynx and genital warts”, highlighted Elizeth Gomes, immunization manager at the Municipal Health Department (Semusa).

Despite the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, vaccine coverage data are worrying, especially those referring to the second and third dose in the male public, which results in a greater contingent of unvaccinated people in the country, thus resulting in greater transmission during the sexual act.