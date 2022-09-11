Agriculture: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | agribusiness

A sector with record harvests and exports, agriculture is also the subject of the government plans of the four presidential candidates with the most voting intentions, in the 2022 Elections.

Sustainability, food safety, credit, research and field safety are some of the topics covered.

The plan of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for example, focuses on food sovereignty and security with policies to support family, organic and sustainable agriculture, in addition to the formation of regulatory stocks.

Stocks are a mechanism that allows the government to buy agricultural products when they do not reach their minimum market price. In addition, stocks can be placed on the market at a time of high food prices, increasing supply to try to reduce its cost.

Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) program, on the other hand, has a chapter dedicated to agriculture in which he proposes, for example, to create sustainable solutions to replace non-renewable resources, and another on rural security, in which he promises to strengthen “legal institutes that ensure access to to the firearm”.

The project by Ciro Gomes (PDT) is less detailed in relation to agribusiness, but lists the sector as one of the activities that will be the focus of strategies for the resumption of the productive sector. In addition, he also proposes the formation of regulatory food stocks as a way to fight inflation.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB), in turn, proposes to transform Plano Safra – the main agricultural financing program – into a medium and long-term program, unlike the current format, in which planning is carried out annually. In addition, she proposes to focus on low-carbon agriculture and establish a new legal framework for fisheries.

See below for details of each proposal. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.

The government plan of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lists agriculture as one of the sectors that will be the focus of modernization measures, through:

“financing, government procurement, public investment”;

and emphasis on “innovations geared towards ecological, energy and digital transition”.

The program also states that it will add value to the sector with “regulation” and the creation of a “first-rate agro-industry”, in addition to strengthening the “national production of agricultural inputs, machinery and implements”.

To combat the rise in food prices, Lula proposes the creation of a national supply policy based on:

resumption of regulatory stocks;

and expansion of financing policies of organic food production and small farmers.

Sovereignty and food security

The program defends that food security will be guaranteed with agriculture and livestock “committed to environmental and social sustainability”.

Lula’s plan is committed to guaranteeing food sovereignty through:

land reform and agroecological;

and agroecological; support for small and medium farm especially family farming;

especially family farming; policies of public purchases to encourage the production of healthy food.

Family farming and sustainability

Lula says he intends to strengthen agricultural production on the fronts of family farmingagriculture traditional It’s from sustainable agribusinessthrough measures that:

reduce production costs and the selling price of fresh food;

and the selling price of fresh food; encourage the organic production and agroecological;

and agroecological; “encourage food systems with parameters of sustainability in respect to territories it’s from democratization of land tenure and use “.

The government plan also provides for strengthening the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) “to identify the potential of farmers and ensure further technological advances in the field.”

Records in agro and increase in hunger in Brazil: how can this happen at the same time?

how can this happen at the same time? Family farming produces almost half of the corn, chicken and milk in Brazil

Supported by agribusiness sectors, Bolsonaro has a chapter of the plan dedicated to measures to strengthen the “added value of the agriculture and mining“. In relation to agro, the text says that, in case of reelection:

will stimulate” modern processing companies ”, who treat food after harvest;

”, who treat food after harvest; create sustainable solutions for “replace as much as possible fossil and non-renewable resources “;

“; incorporate “new technologies biological, digital and carriers of innovation”;

biological, digital and carriers of innovation”; strengthen “sustainable systems” and increase food production.

The program also mentions that “the national fertilizer production“, without giving further details.

Bolsonaro’s plan also has a part aimed at security in the countryside, in which it cites the implementation of “effective policies” to protect rural families as well as their machines and raw materials.

And he states that land tenure regularization measures will be allied to the “strengthening of legal institutes that ensure the access to firearm”.

In 2019, Bolsonaro signed into law a law that extended gun ownership to the entire length of a rural property. Until then, ownership was restricted to the headquarters of a farm, for example.

The candidate for reelection also mentions that he will give “special attention” to Agricultural Defense Programs – responsible for guaranteeing the sanitary safety of food –, but it does not detail how this will be done.

On food security, the document says that an eventual second Bolsonaro term:

will give the Brazilian population access to healthy food, “ compatible with international calorie and daily quality indexes “;

“; create public policies to reduce the effects of world inflation and reduce “immediately the loss of Brazilian purchasing power”;

will reinforce the food distribution to traditional population groups such as indigenous people and quilombolas.

The plan also describes how the existing Food Brazil Program works, which consists of the public purchase of family farming products for donation to needy populations, but does not mention whether there will be any changes or improvements.

Alimenta Brasil has the same structure and function as the former Food Acquisition Program (PAA), which was created in 2003 and had its name changed by the Bolsonaro government in 2021.

Agriculture is also mentioned as one of the sectors that should receive investment to stimulate research on equipment and “agricultural pesticides that pollute little” and that have “state-of-the-art” technology.

Candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes elects agribusiness as one of the four areas that will be the focus of strategies for the resumption of the productive sector – the others are oil, gas and derivatives; defense and health.

According to him, this will be done through “the creation of public policies that stimulate research and innovation, specific financing, public purchases and export incentives”.

The candidate states, without much detail, that he will create a regional development strategy, associated with greater land security, “to guarantee an economy without deforestation in areas such as the Amazon”.

This front aims to show “how to reconcile and integrate farming, livestock and forestry”.

Food prices and retirement

the resumption of food regulatory stocks appears as one of the measures taken by the PDT candidate to ease the rise in prices and fight hunger.

Furthermore, Ciro’s party proposes a minimum income programwhich includes unemployment insurance and the rural retirement.

Understand what is Crop-Livestock-Forest

Candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet proposes to change the Safra Plan from annual to pluriannual, but does not specify exactly how often.

According to the candidate, Safra will have guidelines for financing, rural insurance and storage of medium and long term.

The MDB candidate’s government plan also commits to boost national fertilizer production to reduce dependence on imports.

Tebet also claims that he will support family farming, native peoples, extractive communities, quilombolas and riverine people, through:

credit agricultural extension and technical cooperation;

agricultural extension and technical cooperation; and improving conditions for connectivity and electrification in the field.

The candidate also proposes the creation of a new legal framework for fishing, “with integrated fisheries management”, in addition to restrictions and new technologies for trawlinga capture technique in which a net is dragged along the ocean floor.

THE low carbon agriculture and the crop-livestock-forest integration are also listed in the government plan as ways to take advantage of areas that have been devastated and “that can be cultivated without deforestation”.

Tebet is also committed to accelerating the “adoption, computerization, consolidation and regularity analysis” of the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), an electronic public document created in 2012 by the Forest Code that gathers environmental information from properties.

Research and cooperativism