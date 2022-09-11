Alcides is intrigued to discover Zaquieu’s passion in Pantanal

the passion of zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) has already been shown to the spectators of wetland since the first time the ex-butler observed the pawn responsible for giving the love he Maria (Isabel Teixeira) had never received in her life. In the next chapters, Zaquieu will make a point of making his feelings clear to Alcides and will leave his friend intrigued.

Without hesitation, the farmhand hired to take the place of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) reveals that he has been trying his best in his new roles to always be by Alcides’ side, on and off the farm.

Zaquieu confesses that he makes an effort to always be by Alcides’ side. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Passionate and believing that he will probably not be reciprocated, Zaquieu strongly believes that the best solution is to make the relationship of friendship transparent, providing the traveling companion with the chance to give his opinion on the subject, especially after learning about respect and equality. in long conversations with a friend.

Alcides demonstrates maturity by openly dialoguing with Zaquieu about the situation, and he goes so far as to say that he does not intend to have a romantic relationship with his partner, but he does not depart from the great friendship built. Both will remain united and will be very important for the closing of the saga of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) against Tenório (Murilo Benício).