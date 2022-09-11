All games announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022

Digital event brought a lot of news – especially for Assassin’s Creed fans!
He thought that the shitload of news from Marvel it’s from Star Wars were all that would occupy your day? Found it wrong! At the same time as the D23 Expoa Ubisoft presented a digital event called Ubisoft Forwardto reveal more of his upcoming games – such as the promising future of Assassin’s Creed.
Check out what happened below. Ubisoft Forward:
New Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gameplay
The continuation of the excellent Nintendo Switch game has gained a new gameplay video, which shows a turn-based game against a boss in colorful Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. It was also announced that the game will have three expansions in 2023, including one with Rayman as a playable character.
Skull and Bones
Ubisoft’s pirate game, Skull and Bones won new previews during the event. The game was presented with a story trailer, a gameplay trailer, and another with the developers explaining snippets of the game. The game launches in November 8thand will be crossplay at launch.
Bikes in Rider’s Republic
Riders Republic, the multisports game from Ubisoft, will gain a new modality: BMX. The trailer shows various bike adventures, with lots of customization options.
New trailer for The Division: Heartland
The Division will win a free derivative, called The Division: Heartland, which will be an online survival shooter. The game won a new trailer at the event.
The Division: Resurgence
In addition to new additions to the main game and a free shooter, The Division will also win a mobile game called The Division: Resurgencewhich had a trailer focused on extraction missions.
Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta
the intense Rainbow Six Siege will get a mobile version with Rainbow Six Mobile, with intense PVP combat. During the event, it was announced that a closed beta starts in September 12th for players of android. This time, Brazil is on the list!
Partnership with Netflix
Ubisoft has partnered with Netflix to launch three exclusive mobile games for service subscribers streaming: Valiant Hearts 2, continuation of the acclaimed war game; the new Mighty Quest and also an unprecedented game of Assassin’s Creed (more on that in a bit). Incidentally, the company also recalled that it is producing a series live action franchise, but gave no further details.
trackmania
The insane racing game trackmania will be released for consoles! Scheduled for 2023, the new version will have crossplay and progression shared across all platforms.
Just Dance 2023
As usual, a new Just Dance was announced, and won a trailer showing the new songs that will be present in the 2023 edition, including Dua Lipa, Justin bieber and much more. Interestingly, this will be the first game in the franchise that will not be released for Nintendo Wii – and not for Playstation 4 and Xbox one.
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
After leaks and an announcement, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage finally it was officially revealed with a trailer. The game is set in 9th century Baghdad, and promises a return to the roots of the franchise, which celebrates 15 years. The launch takes place in 2023.
New Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla expansion
Ubisoft still won’t stop updating Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla! At the event, another narrative expansion for the game was announced, called The Last Chapter (or The Final Chapter, in free translation).
Assassin’s Creed for mobile
Reinforcing Netflix’s announcement, the first Assassin’s Creed open world for cell phones, called Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade. The game will be set in China, and will allow for the creation of the protagonist. A release date has not yet been announced.
Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red
Following the announcement of Assassin’s Creedit was revealed that the next big game in the franchise will be Codename: Red, an open world RPG set in Feudal Japan. The game is being developed by the same studio that took care of odysseyand will follow this design line while Mirage It will be a more linear and narrative game.
Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe
Another project of Assassin’s Creed announced is codename hex, which seems to follow the more mystical and witchcraft side that some game expansions are exploring. Details were not revealed.
Infinity Project
Did you find so many games from the same franchise strange? In case, codename hex, codename jade and Codename Red are not exactly games per se, but chapters of something called infinitya hub for various gaming Assassin’s Creed. There are still no details on exactly how this will work, and there is no release date set for this hub.