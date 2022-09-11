Analysis: Fluminense wins “flirting with danger” and leaves no doubt in the middle of the semifinals | fluminense

Fluminense “flirted with danger”, but beat Fortaleza 2-1 on Saturday night at Maracanã, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship (see the bids in the video below) , and regained self-esteem with an eye on the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. But the fans left this game with a feeling of relief rather than celebration. The team won again, Cano scored again… However, the tricolors ended the match with more doubts than certainties.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 4 Fluminense players celebrate a goal against Fortaleza — Photo: André Durão / ge Fluminense players celebrate a goal against Fortaleza – Photo: André Durão / ge

After all, it was the day of another test for “candidates for the vacancy of Nonato”, who left for Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. After Nathan against Athletico-PR, in front of the good Fortaleza team, it was Yago’s turn to enter and re-edit a midfield (alongside André and Ganso) that had not been used since Fernando Diniz’s debut against Junior Banrranquilla, of Colombia, in the South American Cup. And, coincidentally, the score was also 2-1 at the time at Maracanã.

Scout – Fluminense vs Fortaleza Question Fluminense Strength Ball possession 64% 36% submissions 15 11 goal chances 7 6 faults 7 19 wrong passes 73 61 disarms 21 35 impediments 5 6 corners 5 5

Even though they barely completed the moves in the first half, the team had a Goose beyond inspiration and worked well for most of the 90 minutes: they ended up with 64% possession of the ball, 15 shots and seven real chances.. In addition to Cano’s two goals, Flu had an opportunity with Matheus Martins hitting the goalkeeper’s exit, four minutes into the game; with Samuel Xavier, who took paint off the post two minutes into the second half; with André lining up at the entrance of the area and kicking with a deflection at 10; with Caio Paulista missing a domain alone in the area, at 21; and with Willian Bigode stopping at Fernando Miguel in stoppage time.

Best moments: Fluminense 2 x 1 Fortaleza for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

However, the team flirted with danger many times and suffered virtually the same scares. There were 11 shots and six great chances for Fortaleza, not to mention the two goals well disallowed by the referee/VAR. In addition to Thiago Galhardo’s goal, there was also: Fábio’s save with a shot by Lucas Sasha in the first minute; Marcelo Benevenuto’s wrong header at 23; Ronald’s bomb blocked by Manoel in the area at 42; Robson’s header in the 22nd minute of the final stage; and Lucas Sacha’s kick that didn’t go in because Martinelli saved it.

Two of these opportunities were born in errors of the ball out by Yago, including the goal of Thiago Galhardo (where there is also a failure to mark in the area of ​​the defenders, who should always mark the centre-forward). Clearly, he is still lacking in rhythm after months without playing and is not adapted to the quick exchange of passes of “Dinizismo”. On the other hand, the midfielder had an interesting movement and was similar to Nonato offensively, attacking the spaces between the lines.

3 of 4 Yago in action for Fluminense against Fortaleza — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Yago in action for Fluminense against Fortaleza — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

From what Nathan didn’t surrender in the position, we can say that Yago took the lead in the title dispute, but it’s far from being considered a solution. In addition to not being able to define Nonato’s replacement in the games against Athletico-PR and Fortaleza, Diniz also failed to test an alternative for André’s place, suspended in the Copa do Brasil. The coach’s adjustments for the semifinals will have to be made in training, without a game to test for real in a climate of pressure.

Fluminense returned at least provisionally to the G-4 and slept in third position with 45 points, nine behind leaders Palmeiras (need to dry Flamengo or Corinthians in the complement of the round to stay in the direct classification zone for Libertadores). The players won the Sunday off and will present themselves again on Monday morning at CT Carlos Castilho. The tricolor team returns to the field next Thursday, when it visits Corinthians, at 8 pm (Brasilia time) at the Neo Química Arena, earning a spot in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil.

“On the day of Rock in Rio, the show was by Goose”, celebrates Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv