Anitta intended to marry and form a family with music producer Murda Beatz, reveals website

Anitta had plans to go further in her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Murda Beatz. According to the newspaper Extra, the singer had a desire to marry and build a family with the music producer. The two were together for at least three months, but the pair ended the relationship after having disagreements.

According to Extra, a source close to the singer told the newspaper that the Canadian had not lived up to Anitta’s expectations, and that’s why the end happened: “He didn’t know how to catch her heart, he wasn’t walking along and like a good Ariana which is, she got tired,” said the source.

Also according to the source, Anitta had already planned a future with the producer and was already thinking about having children, but ended up being disappointed. Last Tuesday (6), she stopped following her ex-boyfriend on social media and then made a post saying that she was tired of being used, but did not name names.

The duo’s last public appearance took place during Anitta’s participation in the Video Music Awards, which took place on August 28, in the United States, where she won the “Best Latin Video” category. The artist publicly took on the relationship on June 12.