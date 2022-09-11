Approved food stamp changes: can I withdraw the benefit?

President Jair Bolsonaro recently signed with vetoes the law that completely changes the rules for food aid. One of the determinations is the impossibility of working to withdraw in cash the amount not used for more than 60 days. The sanction in question was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Read more: Discover 9 items that cannot be bought with food stamps

The possibility of paying the benefit in cash was heavily criticized by the owners of restaurants and bars. The proposal was from the rapporteur of the matter in the Chamber of Deputies, Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP). The criticism was that this would be impossible control the use of the benefit for the original purpose.

Rules for food aid

As a result of the analyses, the text approved in Congress removed the possibility of paying the amounts in cash, but the text considered that the worker could withdraw the balance after 60 days. This excerpt was vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Therefore, the benefit must continue to be used to buy meals in restaurants and similar, as well as food in the commerce in general. Food aid rules want to ensure that the money in question is not used for other purposes. According to the government, the Provisional Measure (MP) was made necessary because the values ​​applied to the voucher were being used incorrectly.

For example: for the purchase of other non-essential services such as cable TV and even streaming packages. Companies can be fined and even discredited if the practice continues. The MP also deals with the prohibition of charging negative rates or discounts when companies hire the food allowance service.

This rule considers that workers were harmedas the company providing the tickets charged higher fees from restaurants and supermarkets, then passed on the value later.

So, in the end, food is more expensive for workers. In these cases, firms can also be fined! Values ​​range from BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000.