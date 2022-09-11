Arlindinho confirms separation, but denies romance with Negrini

The singer Arlindinho, 30 years old, is at a private moment in his personal life and does not comment on possible romances. In a conversation with the column at Rock in Rio, Arlindo Cruz’s son said “he is single” when asked about his alleged affair with actress Alessandra Negrini, 52.

I don’t talk about it. I’m single, and that’s it.

Arlindinho

Rumors that Arlindinho and Alessandra would be in a romance began when the two were spotted together in samba circles in Rio de Janeiro. They were already exchanging messages on social media.

Arlindinho recently ended his marriage to model Ayeska Massaia, with whom he had been since September 2018 — the couple has a child together. Since then, he has lived in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Alessandra is also in Rio due to the recordings of the soap opera “Travessia” (TV Globo).

Enjoying the night of Rock in Rio, Arlindo Cruz’s son celebrated the Brazilian artists who conquered space at the festival. “It’s also a celebration of Brazilian music. I’m very happy to be here, to see samba so well represented, and to have Djavan on this stage,” he said.

He also stressed that he is at a great moment in his career: “Taking the name of samba and that of my family forward”, he said.