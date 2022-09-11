Arrival of Charles III sparks calls in Caribbean for monarch to be removed as head of state

Abhishek Pratap 57 seconds ago News Comments Off on Arrival of Charles III sparks calls in Caribbean for monarch to be removed as head of state 0 Views

The succession to the crown from the United Kingdom has sparked a Republican wave in the Caribbean, which demands that the British crown pay historic reparations to countries for slavery.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Gilsons play Lula’s jingle with Janja in the audience at Rock in Rio

Wife of ex-president Lula (PT) published a photo with members of the band; PT published …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved