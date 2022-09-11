Atlético-MG in the nets: Arana posts pictures of recovery from injury; Hulk travels and watches his son’s goal in SP | athletic-mg

The lateral tore a posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, tore a root in the medial meniscus, and had a cartilage injury. A serious situation, which will require patience in a recovery that will extend through much of 2023.

— In this initial phase, it is a process for us to cool the knee, that is, to acquire movement conditions, less swelling so that we can think about the surgical procedure. The best surgical results happen when we do the procedure with the knee in a better condition than it is now – said doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Hulk is also in Atlético’s medical department. But a much calmer picture. He had a minor injury to his left calf during the victory against Atlético-GO.

He is still undergoing treatment, and even posted a photo on Friday with one of Atlético’s physiologists, Guilherme Fialho. This Saturday, she traveled to São Paulo to be with her four children. The eldest, Ian, even had his father’s supporters in the Água Santa game. In the match, he scored a goal with his head and appears in an Instagram image, imitating the celebration of Galo’s number 7.