Atltico start delivery of Manto da Massa III on Monday

photo: reproduction Atltico closed sales of Manto da Massa III with a record number of orders

Atltico will begin delivery of the Manto da Massa III next Monday. According to the club, more than 140,000 pieces of the uniform were sold. O supersports found that the first part of the products produced will be delivered by the factory on Monday. Soon after, the distribution to the delivery routes will be made.

The Minas Gerais club had set the mark of 130 thousand shirts as the maximum production limit for delivery in 2022. In addition to this batch, more than 10 thousand units have already been sold for delivery in 2023.

The third edition of the project generated profits of over R$12 million for Atltico in 2022. According to the 2022 budget, the Minas Gerais club expected to raise R$10 million with the project.