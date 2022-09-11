attraction changed after lawsuits and abandoned cars

In more than 17 years of existence, Lata Velha, a former painting of Caldeirão do Huck and now transferred to Domingão, has collected 119 restorations, good stories and many controversies. Reforms of dubious taste, dissatisfied participants, abandoned vehicles, a changed car and a motorcycle that only worked for 15 days are some of them, reported by the UOL Cars.

To avoid the aforementioned problems, the picture has completely changed in recent years. Current people in charge of the painting started to focus only on the vehicle’s renovation, without bringing changes or flashy customizations that made memes happy on social networks.

“We are a restoration workshop. We value the car as close to the original as possible”, says Darlan Rodrigues, owner of Galpão 34, the workshop responsible for the project next to Rusty Barn.

The latest Lata Velha project was delivered in March 2022: the 1978 Chevrolet Caravan by Mr Antônio, the “Toninho Verdureiro”, which received the completely renovated van from presenter Luciano Huck, 23 years after it was stolen. With the help of the police, the production of “Domingão” managed to locate her, and her appearance was quite different from the one she displayed when she disappeared.

Furtada, Caravan 1978 was found after more than 20 years with silver paint and black stripes on the hood Image: Reproduction

Some concessions were made to originality, however without giving up the “vintage” look, such as a sports steering wheel, digital instrument panel and locator via mobile application. Seu Toninho said he was satisfied with what he saw and, as tradition dictates, he had to fulfill a challenge to take his caravan back home: sing the song “É o Amor” in the auditorium of “Domingão”, with the help of Zezé Di Camargo in person.

Luciano Huck talks with Seu Toninho during the delivery of the van, on ‘Domingão’ (TV Globo) Image: Reproduction

Darlan Rodrigues, owner of Galpão 34, the workshop responsible for the renovations next to Bigo Berg’s Rusty Barn, explains the main characteristic of the current phase of “Lata Velha”.

The penultimate project of the painting was presented in October 2021 – a customized van with the theme “Vidas Secas”, book by Graciliano Ramos. Darlan says this was no exception.

“The Sertão Kombi already came with that proposal, it already had stickers and it was a themed car, we renovated and changed the color. But, in general, we noticed the participants very satisfied with our line”, he says.

meme ‘factory’

Fiat 147 with six wheels modified in the Lata Velha program Image: Photo: reproduction | Internet

Rescuing the most controversial stories and transformations, it is clear that most of them took place in the early years of the painting. It was in this period that “classics” such as the six-wheeled Fiat 147 and the “Pedreiromóvel” appeared – a Volkswagen Logus completely stamped with bricks.

In this first phase of the program, in 2005, one of the most controversial cases took place: the renovation of a Chevrolet Opala that was transformed into a pickup truck.

The owner of the vehicle even sued the station for having delivered a fraudulent Chevrolet Caravan in place of his Opala SS 1979. The renovation, at the time, was carried out by the Nittro Hot Rods workshop, which closed its doors after the imbroglio.

“Pedreiromóvel” is one of the most emblematic cars of Lata Velha Image: Reproduction

Shortly after Nittro Hot Rods left, Dimension Customs took over the frame, which made some changes to the frame. To avoid further problems, the car capture rule has changed.

“In addition to having a good history, we were looking for cars that were easier to service, that had parts on the market. Because, regardless of the model, the budget and the deadline for the refurbishment were the same. recall Emerson Calvo, Daniel Barbosa and Juliano Barbosa, partners in the workshop.

Cars produced by Dimension Customs were more discreet Image: Disclosure

Still, the trio explains that the show’s production charged for “show-cars”. “We were under a lot of pressure to make a glamorous car for television, they didn’t care if the car ran or braked. We always made it clear that, for the workshop, the picture is not good. That’s why none of them stays for long”, he says. Daniel Barbosa.

‘Allegorical’ style is in the past, says Tarso Marques

Tarso Marques says that changing the profile of the staff was a prerequisite for his participation Image: Disclosure

When former Formula 1 driver Tarso Marques took over the frame, with his TMC Concept workshop, the frame finished being reworked. The “allegorical” style was in the past and the path of tuning, that is, personalization, began to be followed.

“I had already been invited to the painting two other times, but I didn’t accept it because it was a totally different line from the one I work in. I make a car that looks like a car, not a float. And that was the condition for me to participate”, he says. marquis.

The current workshop is specialized in restoration, that is, it maintains the original characteristics of the car. Image: Disclosure

With the departure of TMC, Rusty Burn took over the renovations in partnership with the Galpão 34 workshop. The path of discretion remained.

“We understand that car owners actually use these vehicles, it’s not something for exhibition or museum. The car isn’t tidy because they don’t have the condition, but that’s what they would like,” concluded Darlan.

The report sought out TV Globo to talk about the changes undergone by Lata Velha over the years, but received no response.

