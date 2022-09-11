Azul Airbus A350-900 seating configuration becomes known

Photo: Unknown Author





Close to receiving the first Airbus A350-900 and starting a new moment in its operation, with what will be the largest aircraft in its history, Azul Linhas Aéreas has already defined the Brazilian brands of the four confirmed model jets and has also become the internal configuration of the aircraft is known.

Speaking first of the seating configuration, sources reported that the jet will have a total of 334 seats, with 33 in Business Class and 301 in Economy.

There are still no photos available of the interior of the aircraft in Azul’s configuration, but a screenshot of the company’s internal system, sent to AEROIN by a source, shows this seating arrangement (NOTE THAT there may be changes in this data, as it may reflect the current configuration of the aircraft and not some change that Azul intends to make).

In turn, according to the Planespotters website, the four jets will have the following registration numbers: PR-AOY (“50 is also Blue”), AOW, AOX and AOZ.

The first two aircraft arrive this year, with the first one expected to land in Brazil in the coming days.



