Azul will fly to Italy with ATR 72 turboprop aircraft





In a few days, an ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, registration PR-AQB (msn 1054), from Azul Linhas Aéreas, will be able to be seen on a very unusual and curious route, connecting Belo Horizonte to Napoli, Italy, with several intermediate stops. . The flight, however, will not take off with passengers, but will be a transfer in order to carry out maintenance on the plane, a source at the company told AEROIN.

The reason why Azul seeks such a distant maintenance organization refers to the lack of slots available in other workshops, including his own, for the placement of the aircraft, which would be being returned to the owner, the leasing Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) later this year.

Such lack of slotsin turn, refers to the high occupancy rate of workshops around the world, given the high demand from airlines to return aircraft to flight conditions with the return of travel after the drop in Covid-19 cases.

This copy of the ATR 72 arrived at Azul in November 2012 new from the factory and bears the baptismal name “Azul, blanc et rouge”. At almost ten years old, it is one of the oldest planes of this model in the São Paulo company’s fleet.



