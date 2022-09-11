Band reporter in London is approached live by police

While preparing for a live entry on the Brasil Urgente program this Saturday (10) in London, featuring highlights of coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Band reporter Felipe Kieling was approached by police.

Kieling claimed that officers were questioning what the reporter was doing at the scene. The police asked for documents, noted the name of the reporter, who presented his registration as a journalist and confirmed that he was a correspondent for a channel in Brazil.

Reporter Felipe Kieling was approached by the English police during a live entry to Brasil Urgente. The unusual scene took place this Saturday (10) in London. pic.twitter.com/OCyUZpkKVe — Band Jornalismo (@BandJornalismo) September 10, 2022

“He said: do you understand everything that is happening here? It is an event of great importance. So I want to know if you are indeed a journalist. Then I showed him my license, which is expired, but I am in the process of renewing it”, he said. Kieling, however, is in the process of renewing his registration in England, so he showed his Instagram, which has records of interviews and articles made by the reporter in the United Kingdom. “I even need to renew my wallet, but I’m already in the process of renewing, I showed him the renewal email. But you know what my big credential was? My Instagram! He looked at my Instagram and said “You have a lot of followers there! I want to see if I come here later and gain some followers!”. “Then I showed a photo of me interviewing Beckham, who is an idol here. Then he wrote down my full name, I asked if I’m based here in London, I confirmed, said I’m a correspondent. He took the information and left. Overall it was ok, I even told him: I thought you were going to arrest me live. He said no and that it would make the news,” said the reporter. Live TV and coverage of an important event. The approach ended up being broadcast across the country. English police just wanted to check who I was. With an expired journalist’s license, Instagram saved me 🤣. The policeman was very polite and did his job. https://t.co/hSda70yR6e — Felipe Kieling 🇺🇸 (@felipekieling) September 10, 2022 José Luiz Datena, who showed the scene live in Brasil Urgente, joked about the situation: “You were on the air the whole time, and I was rooting for you to get arrested! It would be wonderful news. And as you have an expired license, you should be taken to the first London police station or Westminster dungeon.”

