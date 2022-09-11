Barcelona beat Cádiz in match marked by fan’s heart attack

Barcelona beat Cádiz 4-0 this afternoon (10), at Estádio Nuevo Mirandilla, for the 5th round of the Spanish Championship, in a game marked by the case of a fan who had a heart attack in the stands. The team has not confirmed, so far, the medical condition of the man who has not been identified.

Frenkie in jong, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Dembélé were the owners of the goals of the game. With the result, Barcelona dethrones Real Madrid and takes the lead in the tournament with 13 points added. Cádiz, on the other hand, still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the tournament and remains in the bottom of the competition, without any points.

It went well: Lewandowski enters and decides

Lewandowski needed just eight minutes to decide the match. Coming in for Depay at 11′ of the second half, he received a low pass from Raphinha at 19′ and pushed into the net to score his 9th goal in six games.

Too bad: Espino gives rivals chances

Left-back Alfonso Espino was not in his best match. Not being able to block shots, intercept, win duels and constantly losing the ball, provided clear goalscoring opportunities for Barcelona, ​​but fortunately they were not always taken advantage of.

Cádiz defends with fouls

Even against a team with few holders, Cádiz, who still haven’t won in the competition, could not impose dominance in the game and fought to avoid the rare, but dangerous chances that Barcelona had to open the scoring. With two defensive lines of four players, he had to resort on several occasions to calling dangerous fouls to avoid another defeat in the tournament, but that didn’t work for a long time.

Barcelona play warm, but enough

Barcelona spared its main players for practically the entire first half and even then did not suffer any danger from the rival team. On the other hand, even though he had control of the match, he created few chances to win and played a lukewarm game. The game only changed in the second half, with Frenkie de Jong managing to open the scoring and Lewandowski coming in for Depay and expanding.

Game stopped at new mirandilla

The game was stopped at 38′ of the second half and remained for approximately 40 minutes after a fan had a heart attack in the stands. During the period, what could be seen on the field were moments of tension between the players, including Ronald Araújo, who said a prayer and Ledesma, who had to help take a defibrillator to the stands. The fan was rescued by a doctor from Cádiz and taken to the nearest hospital.

bitter celebration

Without winning in Espanyol and in last place in the tournament, Cadiz didn’t have much reason to celebrate their 112th anniversary of foundation celebrated in the face of a bitter defeat against Barcelona.

next games

Next Tuesday (18), Barcelona travels to face Bayern München in the group stage of the Champions League, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Cádiz, on the other hand, take on Valladolid, for the Spanish Championship next Friday (16), at 21h.

DATASHEET:

CADIZ 0 x 4 BARCELONA

Competition: Spanish Championship, 5th round

Date and time: September 10, 2022 (Saturday), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cádiz (Spain)

Yellow cards: Raphinha, Busquets (BAR)

goals: Frenkie de Jong (BAR), at 9′ of the 2nd T; Lewandowski (BAR), at 19 of the 2nd quarter; Ansu Fati (BAR), at 41′ of the 2nd T; Dembélé (BAR), at 47′ of the 2nd T.

CADIZ: Ledesma, Zaldua, Luis Hernández, Mbaye, Alfonso Espino, San Emterio (Alcaraz), Alex Fernández (Alarcón), Alejo (Bongonda), Sobrino (Negredo), Ocampo and Lucas Pérez (Mabil). Coach: Sergio Gonzalez

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Bellerín, Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Balde, Frankie de Jong, Busquets, Gavi (Pedri), Raphinha (Ansu Fati), Depay (Lewandowski), Ferrán Torres (Dembélé). Coach: Xavi.