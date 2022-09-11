Barred! Celebrities like Yasmin Brunet and Larissa Manoela struggle in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio

Yasmin Brunet had a hard time getting into the VIP space for Rock in Rio VIPs this Saturday, 10th. The model was barred from entering the area reserved for celebrities because she was not wearing her wristband. The delay in releasing her entrance irritated Yasmin, who was venting loud and clear. “This is very disrespectful!”

She wasn’t the only one. Several celebrities face the same situation and were also left out, such as Larissa Manoela (who was going to the festival for the sixth day), Vitória Strada, and Thelminha. The “BBB 20” champion, however, got tired of waiting and left with her husband. After a long time, the bracelets arrived and everything was resolved.

Celebrities like Grazi Massafera, Juliana Paes, Paolla Oliveira had no problem with access to the cabin commanded by Carol Sampaio.