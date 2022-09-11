Bastille only excites with dance hits, in a good show poorly received by Coldplay fans | Rock in Rio 2022

Bastille is perhaps not a band for the main stage of a festival like Rock in Rio. They sing weird songs with weird themes. They could have been restricted to more indie events like the ones from the beginning of their career, ten years ago.

Who usually says this is Dan Smith, the friendly singer of the English group. For these reasons pointed out by him, the show this Saturday (10th) was very good, but a little out of place. Let’s face it: Bastille is more of an alternative stage band from Lollapalooza, where they were in 2015.

Bastille sings hit ‘Happier’, comes down from the stage and dances with the Brazilian flag

But between an electronic indie soul about dancing at a funeral (“Good Grief”) and a Blur-inspired rock about “the attention economy” (“What you gonna do???”), there are two big hits.

Obviously, “Happier” and “Pompeii” were the most sung by the audience. When Bastille recorded “Pompeii” in 2012, I had no idea that this song would take them to the top 10 of the charts in 15 countries, including Brazil. It was a strange combination of electronic pop, heavy percussion and lots of vowels (“ê-ê-ô, ê-ô”, to be exact).

Launched in 2018, “Happier” is a partnership with DJ Marshmello, attraction of the first weekend of Rock in Rio. It’s a super conventional dance pop hit or “a giant EDM song” in Dan’s definition.

1 of 1 Bastille performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Bastille performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

There was time for songs from the band’s most ambitious album “Give me the future”, with lyrics about the good and bad sides of technology. Live, “Future Holds”, a duet with backing vocalist Bim Amoako, was the best of them. The setlist is completed by an already traditional cover of “Rhythm of the night”, by Corona, another one that was well received.

‘Pompeii’ moves the audience and ends Bastille’s participation on the World Stage

Embarrassed by the dry response from Coldplay fans, the singer apologized for being on stage. He said ignoring them is an option. “How are you? Sorry, but my Portuguese sucks,” he said in Portuguese. Who should have apologized was the audience, inattentive and talkative for most of the show.