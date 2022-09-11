BIS tests “International Pix” that will integrate 60 countries

Bank for International Settlements wants to connect national instant payment systems, such as the Brazilian Pix

The BIS Innovation Hub Bank of International Settlements) is testing an engine that would be like an international Pix. The system will allow for instant transactions between nations and should cover more than 60 countries.

Known as “the central bank of central banks”, the BIS is based in Switzerland. according to the site of the project, Nexus aims to connect national payment systems –such as the Brazilian Pix– “on a cross-border platform”.

Tests are currently being carried out between Malaysian, Singaporean and Eurozone payment systems through the Bank of Italy. “These partners have extensive experience in building and connecting payment systems”, said the BIS. “This experiment will process simulated payments but will not process real money or real payments from real users” said the bank.

“More than 60 countries already have instant (or ‘fast’) payment systems that allow people to send money to each other in seconds”, said the BIS. “However, sending money abroad is often still slow and expensive. Connecting these national systems internationally could improve the speed, cost and transparency of cross-border payments.”

PIX

In November 2021, the then president of the Central Bank (BC) Roberto Campos Neto announced that the body works to allow the pix be used in operations without internet access and in international transactions.

The novelties do not have a date to enter into force, as they depend on technological developments.

the pix was released by BC on November 16, 2020. Central Bank data indicate that the number of keys pix indexed reached 478.3 million as of July 31, 2022. The number is more than double the Brazilian population, with 214.9 million.

Of the total number of keys registered, 457.4 million belong to individuals, while 20.9 million keys correspond to legal entities. According to the BC, Pix moved BRL 933.5 billion in July and the number of transactions reached 2.1 billion.

In March, the BIS released a study praising the BC for the creation of Pix. According to the report, Pix is ​​an example of how the world’s central banks can support interoperability and competition. Here is the full report (495 KB).

The study also shows that the instant payment feature is relevant to the possible adoption of a digital currency, or govcoin. O Central Bank works to create the real digitall.