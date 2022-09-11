Blumenau company expands internationally and grows more than 600% in 2022

After recently formalizing the first business unit outside Brazil, Premiersoft, a company that allocates IT professionals and develops technology projects, remains optimistic. The company, which plans to be present on all continents in the future, grew 643% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

In addition to international expansion, with the validation of projects such as the Noteit app, one of the most accessed in the US, the company also expanded its customer base in Brazilian territory. The number of projects was 60% higher in the last six months, compared to 2021. Among major brands that rely on Premiersoft’s expertise for project development and allocation are Farmácias APP, Faber Castell, Ailos and Serasa.

To support the growth and validation of new projects, the company invested in new hires. The team grew 40% in the semester and new opportunities, especially for the development area, were announced, check out: premiersoft.solides.jobs.

For 2022, the expected result also exceeds the average growth of most companies: Premiersoft should end the year with 500% growth in revenue.

One of the company’s main investments in the year is in the construction of its own headquarters, in Blumenau. It will be R$ 8 million, in a 3-story building, with work environments, auditorium, decompression environment (games, mini spa, cafes), rest rooms, parking with covered and external spaces, in addition to car and scooter chargers. electrical. You can see more details about this project at: base.premiersoft.net.

Business partnerships and investment in people

One of the issues that, according to Premiersoft CEO Rodrigo Hülsenbeck, contributed to the favorable result, even in the face of an economic crisis, is the positioning that the company has been adopting.

“Being in the international market, especially in the US, where there are many opportunities in the area of ​​innovation, allows us to increase revenue and create even more attractive job opportunities for our team’s professionals. That’s why we understand that we also need to explore other continents. And we also believe that the Brazilian innovation ecosystem has a lot of potential to grow and that’s why we join forces with companies that are in our sector. Although we are competitors, we can together create successful projects and a mutual collaborative work environment”, he highlights, citing the company’s recent partnership with the companies Cheesecake Labs and Snowman Labs.

The brands created a triple alliance, in an informal agreement for collaboration in IT projects, with mixed squads acting to optimize delivery to customers.

Another company strategy has been the development of paid training programs, which has allowed for assertiveness in hiring and the resolution of one of the most common problems in the sector: the lack of qualified labor.

The Academy project has already had two editions and trained more than 30 professionals in the areas of software development and quality. Over three months, those selected undergo training, receiving a monthly grant of R$ 1,500. More than 600 people have already signed up for the initiative, which should have a new edition later this year.