Bodies of father and daughter shipwrecked are identified in Pará: ‘a tragedy’, says family | For

The body of Ananda Luiza Barreto da Silva, 18, was located this Saturday morning and identified in the afternoon. Her father, José Luís Rodrigues da Silva, 63, was also identified this Saturday. The family mourns the deaths and asks for justice – see the video below.

“A tragedy, they murdered a lot of people lost. We ask for justice, help, not only for my niece, but for everyone who lost loved ones”, says Meiry Monteiro, Amanda’s aunt.

Father and daughter among shipwreck victims

The two were going to Belém on the boat that sank near the island of Cotijuba, on Thursday (8).

According to the Pará Public Security Secretariat (Segup), 20 deaths were confirmed and 65 people survived. The search for missing persons continues on Sunday (11).

Also according to Segup, as the boat was clandestine, there is no official list of passengers, but the search continues to locate people identified as missing by family members.

Amanda and her father sent a message to the family warning that the clandestine boat Dona Lourdes II was sinking, after a problem with the vessel. the university student even reported that it was very windy and that she was afraid.

The father also warned the family. “the speedboat. She broke the propeller. we are adrift“.

Ananda lived in Belém, where he was studying forestry engineering and had spent the September 7th holiday in Salvaterra, Marajó, where his family lives.

Upon returning to the capital, her father traveled with her to make an appointment with a cardiologist in the capital. They had to go to Cachoeira do Arari, approximately 69.8 km from Salvaterra, in order to travel.

The relatives of Ananda and Zé Luís, as he is known, are at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Saturday (10). “We don’t know anything, nobody reported anything, we are here at the IML”, says a relative.

In a note, the secretariat informed that nine vessels from the State security agencies and one aircraft are still in the search and rescue actions, along with two vessels and one aircraft from the Brazilian Navy.

Segup reported that family members of the disappeared can look for the Fluvial Group, on Avenida Arthur Bernardes, nº1000, in Belém, where they are attended by a multidisciplinary team that provides information, essential services, pisco-social assistance or any other urgent need.

According to the secretariat, bodies that are not sought by family members remain at the Scientific Police Center until they are identified. A number from the Civil Defense of the State was released to provide information: (91) 98899-6323.

The speedboat loaded with passengers, including children and the elderly, sank on Thursday morning (8) off the island of Cotijuba in Belém. The vessel left Cachoeira do Arari, in the Marajó archipelago, bound for Belém.

The speedboat did not have authorization for intercity passenger transport and left a clandestine port, according to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Public Services in the State of Pará (Arcon-Pa), which had already notified the company three times, with the last time in august.

In addition to the Navy, the Civil Police investigates the case. The person responsible for the vessel would be on the vessel and survived, according to witnesses, but the police have not yet located him. O g1 requested updates on the investigation from the Civil Police, but received no response.

A video posted on social media shows when water began to enter the boat – see below.

