Bolsonaro is seen by 51% of voters as the candidate who most attacks women

The Datafolha survey, commissioned by TV Globe and by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, points out that 51% of voters think that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the candidate who most attacks women during the reelection campaign. The data was released this Saturday, 10.

Another 31% do not nominate any candidate, while Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) comes in third place, with 12%, and shortly after, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 4%. For 1%, all presidential candidates attack women during the campaign for the Presidency of Brazil.

Also according to the survey, if only the responses of women are considered, the percentage of Bolsonaro rises to 54%. Young people aged 16 to 24 have the largest share, reaching 60%.

The number grows even more among Lula’s voters, and passes to 80% who believe he is the current president. Among Ciro’s, the index drops to 67%, and for Tebet’s, the number rises again, with 78%. In Bolsonaro’s electorate, 32% point to Lula.

The institute also asked which candidate most defends women during the presidential election campaign. Lula was the most nominated, by 34% of voters, followed by Bolsonaro, by 22%.

The survey heard 2,676 people in 191 municipalities on September 8 and 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under the number BR-07422/2022.