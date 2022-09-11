Bolsonaro regrets killing of PT in Mato Grosso: “Stupid motivation”







Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo / Reuters

President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lamented the stabbing murder of a PT member by a supporter of his government after a fight started over political disagreement in Mato Grosso. The statement was made to Nolasco’s blogon the R7 portal, this Saturday, 10.

“Any death that is politically motivated, or that is motivated by a football fan fight, any stupid motivation, we regret that,” he said.

Bolsonaro had not yet commented on the episode in which a supporter of his reelection stabbed to death a sympathizer of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the Civil Police, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, killed his co-worker Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, with a knife on Thursday morning.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed to the crime and was booked into the act. He is in preventive detention. According to the judicial process on the case, both were talking about politics and smoking, when the discussion turned into a physical fight and escalated to the PT’s murder.

It is the second time this year that a Bolsonaro supporter has killed a Lula supporter, in yet another incident in a tense campaign punctuated by episodes of political violence. In July, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, the municipal guard and local leader of the PT Marcelo Arruda was shot dead by the Bolsonarista federal criminal police officer José Guaranho during his 50th birthday party, which had the former PT president as its theme. . Before shooting, Guaranho arrived at the scene attacking Lula and the PT and with pro-Bolsonaro slogans, provoking an argument.

Lula, who had already condemned the act of violence and asked the authorities if there was any kind of political strategy behind the murders, said this Saturday, 10th, that the PT would seek out Santos’ family to offer help.

“If he has a wife and if he has a child, the PT has an obligation to know everything to help this family, which was a victim of the genocide called Bolsonaro”, said the former president at a rally in Taboão da Serra, in the region. Metropolitan of São Paulo.

Shortly after, the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, informed via Twitter that she had spoken with the PT’s brother.

“We will legally monitor the case so that the murderer is punished. But we want electoral justice to take measures for the mastermind of the crime: Jair Bolsonaro”, posted the leader.