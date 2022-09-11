Pleno.News – 1:15 pm | updated on 9/10/2022 1:16 pm



President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) revealed that he is considering going to Elizabeth II’s wake in London. Adjustments are being made to his agenda so that he can reconcile a visit to the United Kingdom and the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place in New York. The information is from CNN Brasil.

– Depending on the time and day, I might go. The other week, I have two days in the United States, opening of the UN work, I will be present. If it coincides with the eve or the farewell of the queen, there is this possibility that I will go to the United Kingdom and participate in the farewell to this woman who was more than a queen to that people. She was an example for all of us in the world, even during her visit to Brazil in 1968, she is still missed today – said the Chief Executive.

Bolsonaro said he will make adjustments to the agenda after a campaign rally in Axixá (TO). He is due to go to London and then on to New York where he will deliver the traditional opening address of the United Nations General Assembly.

