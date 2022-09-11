“Bora Bill” didn’t die in a traffic accident; know more

Credit: Playback / Facebook

Bill Morais, from Ceará, from the meme “Bora, Bill”, was the victim of a false rumor, this Friday (9), which informed the public about his supposed death in a tragic way, as well as that of his family members. In the publication that circulated in the Facebook groups, the episode would have been caused by a car accident, which did not happen.

The post shared by thousands of people was illustrated with a photo of the boy in black and white and the word “mourning” stamped on it. In addition, to make the “news” more believable, those responsible for the idealization of the invented fact used the image of a crashed car, leading the public to believe that Bill was behind the wheel.

Bora Bill’s ‘Death’ Was a Bad Joke

This rumor, to the delight of fans of Ceará, was nothing more than a “fake news” published with the aim of deceiving the most unsuspecting. And one of the factors that helped to deliver the farce was the identity credited to the man who, in the post, was called Marcos Fernando Billy, and in fact his surname is Morais.

The very text of the post helped the reader to understand that it was nothing more than a rumor. According to its authors, the police had confirmed to their sources that “there is a possibility that everything is fake” and they continued the statement exclaiming the catchphrase that became famous on TikTok: “Come on, Bill”.

success on the web

Rumors aside, the phenomenon that gave rise to the meme that took over the internet in recent days has already reaped the fruits of sudden success. On his Instagram profile, the character celebrated the invitation received (and accepted) to attend the Rock in Rio concerts this weekend. It was the first time he had traveled by plane in his life.