Botafogo x América-MG: new partial is 28,000 guaranteed Botafogo; one more sector is unlocked

It’s a full house! O Botafogo disclosed that more than 28 thousand tickets have already been sold for the duel with the America-MG this Sunday at 11 am on the Nilton Santos Stadiumfor the 26th round of the Brazilian championship.

With the high demand, the West Superior B sector was also unlocked, with tickets costing R$ 60 (full) and R$ 30 (half). It is important to remember that there is no connection between this and the Upper West sector A.

Tickets for the North (R$40 full), Lower West (R$80 full), Upper West A (R$60 full/R$30 half) and Tribuna (R$320 full) sectors are still on sale.

There are no more half-prices for sale in the North, Lower West and Tribuna sectors. The Upper East and Lower East sectors are sold out.

GAME SERVICE

They are now available through the website. botafogo.com.br/ingresso check-in and the sale of access to members shirt 7 for the match between Botafogo x América-MG, which will take place on Sunday (11/09), at 11 am, at Estádio Nilton Santos, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For this game, Alvinegro, Preto e Branco supporters can buy their tickets and one more guest for the corresponding plan price. Important: You must make one purchase at a time to benefit. Members of the Glorioso plan will be able to check-in for free and for one more guest.

The sale to the general public starts on Thursday (09/08) through the website www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso and at physical posts. Let’s support Stove towards victory!

SERVICE:

Botafogo vs América MG

Date-Time: 9/11 (Sunday), at 11 am

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 9 am

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, North, Lower West, Upper West A, Tribuna de Honor and Camarotes (Botafogo) / South (América-MG)

(The Upper West sector B is, INITIALLYblocked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

NORTH SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE NORTH SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 15.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 12.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 40.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

WEST SECTOR HIGHER THAN (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Alvinegro Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (East and West Ticket Offices)

– Sunday (11/09): 8 am to 11:45 am

General Severiano

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the ticket, on the days of operation at the Nilton Santos Stadium and General Severiano point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 8 am. Members are entitled to a discount. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

Advance sale through the Fast Parking app

Member: BRL 20

Non-member: BRL 40

(Fans who choose to purchase in advance will need to download the Fast Parking app from their cell phone app store to purchase parking. After purchase, simply present the QR code that will be on your app. Prints and QR codes are printed NO will be accepted)

Instant sale (Cash, PIX or card)

Member: BRL 30

Non-member: BRL 50

Vans: BRL 60

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.

twisted VISITOR

Information will be released soon.