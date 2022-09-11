Brand value grew under Elizabeth II

London – The “management” of Queen Elizabeth over the 70 years of her reign has made the value of the Royal Family brand reach billionaire numbers, in a calculation that goes beyond the physical heritage of the royal family formed by residences, art and jewelry.

According to the latest available valuation, carried out by consultancy Brand Finance, the Royal Family brand is worth at least £67.5 billion. The last measurement was taken in late 2017, but Brand Finance CEO David Haigh estimates that this figure has not dropped since.

He says that in all studies from 2012 to 2017, the value of the brand grew successively each year, indicating that the trend is for the numbers to be the same or greater.

Royal family wealth and reputation factor into the calculation

Brand equity is not just about the heritage of the royal family or the queen herself. To arrive at the value of the Royal Family brand, Brand Finance, one of the world’s leading brand consultancies, used the same criteria used to calculate the value of companies’ brands.

In this type of estimate, assets and public perception are taken into account, as is done in the evaluation of any type of brand.

Tangible assets held by the entire royal family – such as property, artwork and the Crown Jewels – were valued at £25.5 billion. The royals are the UK’s biggest landowners.

Intangible value, relating to the audience’s connection to the brand, makes up the remaining £42bn. Good for the family and for the UK.

Haigh has no doubt that Elizabeth II’s positive image has contributed not only to increasing the royal family’s wealth but also to the wealth of the United Kingdom itself.

He explains that the queen was instrumental in reinforcing British soft power (influence over other countries), especially with her support for the country’s diplomacy:

“While he was not publicly involved in political issues, his role behind the scenes helped to pave the way for business and multilateral agreements.”

The CEO of Brand Finance highlighted the Queen’s contribution in welcoming global leaders to Buckingham Palace and participating in international meetings.

The last of them was the G7 summit that preceded COP26, held in Wales in 2021. There she was at 95 years old, reigning sovereign among the most powerful heads of government and state in the world.

Brand Finance estimates that the monarchy generates a gross income of nearly £2bn (£2bn) for the UK economy.

In the latest study from 2017, the consultancy estimated that this figure reached £1.766 billion.

The contribution includes taxes paid to the state relating to Crown properties, as well as the indirect effect of the monarchy on various sectors, mainly tourism and the sale of products associated with the Royal Family’s brand.

According to Brand Finance, royal support values ​​brands that bear the coat of arms or the seal of preference of the queen.

In the tourist sector, the pomp and circumstance of the palaces where members of the Royal Family live, such as Buckingham or Windsor, help to attract millions of visitors to the country each year.

In the entertainment arena, the mystique surrounding the monarchy boosts the popularity of TV shows like The Crown, although some episodes may have generated headaches by digging up uncomfortable facts.

Items bearing the image of the Queen and members of the royal family are eagerly purchased by visitors at official royal estate stores, souvenir shops and on the internet, fueling a billion-dollar industry.

All this will reinforce public coffers, generating jobs and attracting investments.

Monarchy ‘pays for itself’?

Brand Finance assesses that the cost-benefit ratio ends up being favorable to the United Kingdom, as the economic benefits generated by the monarchy have a favorable relationship compared to the costs of maintaining it, but anti-monarchists disagree with the thesis.

A good part of the public expenses with the monarchy cover the maintenance of the royal residences and the salaries and travel expenses of its members, who travel the country and the world representing the United Kingdom.

By the estimate made in 2017, these expenses would amount to £4.50 (less than 30 reais) per person per year, or just over 1 pound per person per day. This year, the increase in spending generated a negative reaction.

Of course, this relationship is also extremely favorable to the royal family, whose advisors know how to capitalize very well all the economic opportunities of their privileged status and the value of their brand to further increase their wealth.

It is not by chance that the family is treated in the local press, for the professionalism with which it manages its image and its businesses, as “The Firm”.