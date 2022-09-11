Brazil beats Canada and catches Argentina in Copa America final

Brazil is in the final of the Copa America basketball. Tonight (10th), the Brazilian team overcame Canada by 86 to 76, at Arena Geraldão, in Recife, and guaranteed the spot in the big decision of the competition. The Brazilians return to the court tomorrow (11), at 20:40 (Brasília time), to face Argentina in search of the title.

Brazil’s last appearance in the final of the tournament was in 2011, in Mar Del Plata, Argentina, when it was runner-up against the hosts. Two years earlier, in 2009, in Puerto Rico, Brazil won the championship against Puerto Ricans.

In addition, for having the best campaign in the first phase, Brazil was already qualified for the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023.

The game

The selection entered the duel with Felício, Léo Meindl, Vitor Benite, Huertas and Lucas Dias. Brazil started well, opening the scoring with a three-pointer from Benite. However, the Canadians adjusted the marking and did not let Brazil open an advantage on the scoreboard, leaving the match being played point by point.

Vitor Benite stood out in the first period, scoring 11 points, and the Brazilians dominated, ending at 24 to 20. The second period, in turn, started well balanced, but with some Canadian mistakes.

As the game progressed, Brazil grew and hit the threes. The team managed to open seven points of advantage and ended the second quarter winning by 44 to 34. The game had the illustrious presence of Magic Paula and Oscar Schmidt, who were cheered by the Brazilian fans at the end of the first half.

The return of the break started Canada trying to be aggressive, but Brazil worked well both in defense and in attack. Yago made the party scoring his first points in the match and helped Brazil finish the period winning by 67 to 54.

In the decisive period, Brazil had some waste of the ball, leaving Canada more positioned in the match. The opposing team opened 8-0 in the first minutes of the last quarter, maintained its aggressive defense and left the score dangerous.

However, Brazil asked for time and came back betting on infiltrations, with Huertas and Léo Meindl starring in the move that made the selection lead by 78 to 76. With less than a minute to the end of the game, the moment was of total tension. , but Brazil managed to increase its advantage and ended with the triumph by ten points of difference.