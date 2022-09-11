Brazil beats Canada and faces Argentina in the final of the Copa America de Basketball | basketball

The greatest South American rivalry gains another decisive chapter. With the dramatic victory of Brazil over Canada by 86 to 76, on Saturday night, at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Recife, the team will play the final of the Copa América de Basquete against Argentina, on Sunday..

At stake, the Brazilian fifth championship or the Argentine tri. The match will be at 20:40 and will be broadcast by Sportv. At 6:30 pm, the United States and Canada make the decision for third place.

The victory over the Canadians had a lot of tension. Brazil dominated the first three quarters, but had a blackout at the beginning of the fourth in which they took the turn, losing a 13-point lead. With three minutes left, supported by the crowd that filled the gym, the Brazilian players recovered after a time-out from coach Gustavo de Conti.

Léo Meindl was the Brazilian scorer, with 19 points, and was elected the best player of the match. Jahvon Henry-Blair was the best scorer of the duel, with 24.

1 of 1 Lucas mariano brazil vs canada Copa america basketball — Photo: Reuters Lucas Mariano Brazil vs Canada Copa America Basketball — Photo: Reuters

The selection had Benite as a starter for the first time in this Copa America. And he showed service from the beginning, with a strong pace of marking and a sure hand in the attack – he scored 11 points, with two balls from three hits. In fact, Brazil started well in the perimeter shooting, scoring 5 out of 10.

Strongly marked – mainly in the 1 to 1 with Léo Meindl -, the highlight of Canada, Dalano Banton, was restricted to 4 points. The selection ended the fourth winning by 24 to 20.

Benite hits a beautiful three-ball early in the match against Canada

In the second quarter, Canada found ways with other players and turned to 27-26. But Brazil recovered after a time-out with a play in Mariano’s lane and two well-crafted balls that resulted in shots from three, with Meindl and Huertas – 34 to 27.

Brazil continued to grow, with Mariano’s stump in Pandi and Huertas’s airlift with Felício. The advantage just didn’t grow much because the threes stopped falling – but the work in the offensive lane was well done with Felício and Mariano, and the selection went into the break with 44 to 34 on the scoreboard.

Also noteworthy for Didi Louzada, who grabbed 4 offensive rebounds after errors in Brazilian shots from the perimeter.

Punk! Felício executes great aerial bridge and makes 36 x 29 for Brazil

The third quarter was full of ups and downs for Brazil, who tried to extend their lead from the beginning, but ran into errors in possession of the ball. As the defensive work continued well done, Canada followed with difficulties and could not touch.

The team went to the last quarter with morale after a beautiful play by Yago. He feinted with a crossover, stepbacked, and shot from a three-pointer at the last second. The fans went wild and the team ended the period with 67 to 54.

Brazil started the last quarter badly and Canada reduced the lead to 67 to 62 with two consecutive threes. Coach Gustavo De Conti asked for a time-out and the team woke up, but the Canadians continued in a strong rhythm and gradually reduced the difference until the score was turned 76 to 74, driven mainly by three-point shots.

After another timeout, Brazil scored again and scored strong with three minutes left. The crowd set fire to the gymnasium and the team made it 80 to 76. Toco de Felício and a dunk by Lucas Dias in the sequence, in addition to the stealing of the ball by Lucas Mariano in Canada’s replacement, sealed the victory.

