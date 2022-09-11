British Airways pilot uses speech to inform about death of Queen Elizabeth II

Can you imagine being flying and receiving the news of the death of your country’s leader? This is how passengers and crew of the British Airways received the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II this past Thursday (8). The person in charge of delivering the hard news was the pilot who was operating a flight to the capital of England.

British Airways Dreamliner

The pilot used the aircraft’s communicator to inform everyone on board of the death. A passenger filmed the moment he warns of the monarch’s death, leading a flight attendant to tears in sequence. Check it out below:

Companies bid farewell to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old when she passed away. According to the British royal guard, the passage was “quiet”. The commotion was also great in the aviation world, with several airlines offering their condolences to the Queen. See below:

Check out the messages that airlines are releasing in honor of the Queen.

British Airways

British Airways is the largest airline in the UK in terms of the number of planes. During the reign of Elizabeth II, he transported the Queen on several occasions on official engagements. On Twitter, the company said it is deeply saddened by the news of the monarch’s death.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic also published a tribute to Elizabeth II on Twitter. The company described the monarch as “an extraordinary figure”.

easyJet

Largest airline in the UK by number of passengers, low cost easyJet announced deep sadness at the news of the Queen’s death.

united

United recalled the day the Queen learned about the company’s operations at London’s main airport, in 2014. The message of condolences was also posted on Twitter.

American Airlines

American Airlines shared the message from its partner company British Airways, sending its support to all UK citizens.

Air Canada

The Canadian company Air Canada regretted the news of the Queen’s death with regret, remembering the day she transported Her Majesty in the country. Canada is a Constitutional Monarchy, in which Elizabeth II was until then the head of state.

For more information, visit the official website of the British Royal Family.


